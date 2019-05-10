Almo Professional A/V Expands Distribution Partnership with Christie to Include U.S. Availability

Almo Professional A/V and Christie have expanded their Latin American distribution partnership into the U.S. As a result, Christie’s high lumen and laser projectors, LCD panels and Christie MicroTiles LED are now available to Almo resellers and integrators nationwide. Christie has also joined the Fall 2019 Almo E4 Experience, which takes place in the New York area in September and Atlanta in October.

“We are expanding our relationship with Christie into the U.S. to give our distribution partners greater access to projectors and displays from a well-established, technology leading brand,” explained Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional A/V. “As part of the expansion, we are offering our U.S. partners ongoing education about the Christie products, along with sales, service and technical support from our Business Development Manager team. Having Christie participate in the E4 Experience this fall gives local partners the ability to see the impressive lineup in action and learn more about how to incorporate these products into their AV projects.”

“The expanded partnership with Almo brings Christie closer to the largest resellers and integrators in the U.S.,” said Dave Muscat, vice president, Enterprise Solutions – Americas, Christie. “Through this relationship, we are able to greatly increase our product accessibility, combined with all the added value that Almo brings to its partners to help them grow and prosper. We look forward to spending time with Almo partners during the E4 Experience this fall as we know this will be another productive step forward and an invaluable way to educate and connect.”

Christie Products Available Through Almo in U.S.

· High Lumen Projectors: Almo will offer a wide range of Christie high lumen and laser projector models, all with exceptional image quality, brightness, versatility and ease-of-use in a range of prices for meeting rooms to the largest live events.

· Professional LCD Panels: From extreme-narrow bezel models for impressive video walls to large-format, plug-and-play displays, Almo can help partners integrate a high-performance LCD display into spaces such as meeting rooms, educational facilities, control rooms and retail spaces.

· Indoor LED Tiles: From premium options for critical viewing applications to more budget-friendly solutions for high-impact installations, Christie LED video walls are designed to engage, share, inform and entertain.

· Christie MicroTiles LED: Available now, the new MicroTiles LED delivers creative freedom, an improved visual experience and an intelligent design. Smaller, brighter and with more power and flexibility, the MicroTiles LED are suitable for broadcast sets, corporate venues, museums, retail, stadiums, arenas, and higher education. Their low profile, ADA-compliant QuickMount system allows displays to be created in any shape and size, including 90-degree inside/outside corners and both concave and convex curves