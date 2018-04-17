Almo Professional A/V Receives USAV Star Vendor Award

Chris Whitley, President, AV for USAV presents the Star Award to John Riley, Sr. VP Channel Sales, Almo Pro A/V.

Almo Professional A/V, North America’s largest professional audio visual distributor, today announces it has received the 2018 Star Award from USAV, a network of ProAV integrators through the U.S. and Canada.

The Star Award is based on the results from surveys to USAV members ranking vendors in key areas such as customer service and support; engagement with the channel; engagement and support of USAV; sales rep engagement; product availability; and dedication to education and training. Almo Professional A/V scored the highest in these areas in surveys and feedback from members as compared to other USAV partners.

“Receiving this award from USAV emphasizes the expanding role of the distributor to provide so much more than just product,” explained John Riley, senior vice president, Channel Sales for Almo Professional A/V. “We look forward to further growing our relationship with USAV and its members, and to continue providing them with the opportunity to experience more in AV through our traveling E4 AV Tour. E4 provides the perfect forum to learn through our educational courses and workshops. Members can also bring customers and use the event as a personal showroom for the latest in AV integration.”

“We are pleased to present Almo with the USAV Star Vendor Award for performance this past year,” said Chris Whitley, president, Audio Visual for USAV. “The award is given for excellence in customer service, integrator support, ease of doing business, dedication to education and training for our integrators, and engagement with USAV, which are all areas Almo exceeded in last year based on our integrator feedback. We originally partnered with Almo for all these reasons and this award is indicative that they continue to excel in these areas. Additionally, the E4 events always receive high praise from members, which reinforces why USAV partners with Almo Professional A/V. “