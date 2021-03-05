Almo Pro A/V to Provide OfficePro End User Software Training Packages

Due to the exploding use of virtual software platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, and Crestron, Almo Professional A/V announced it will offer training services for these platforms thanks to a new partnership with OfficePro. As a result, these training packages can be incorporated into an AV project to add incremental revenue and ensure user adoption following an installation. OfficePro is also sponsoring Almo’s spring 2021 E4 Evolution (E4v), a live digital education event for the design and specification of AV systems.

Taking place March 9-11, 2021, E4v offers three days of unique content worth up to 14 AVIXA CTS Renewal Units (RU). Registration for E4v is free to integrators, end users, and tech managers. OfficePro is participating in a Subject Expert Insight interview during E4v on March 10, 2021, to discuss the pros and cons of three popular software platforms.

“Now more than ever the use of soft codec systems like Zoom and MS Teams has become widely adopted, which in turn increases the demand for training on how to use these platforms effectively,” said Brian Rhatigan, director of business development for Almo Professional A/V. “This training service helps the integrator add value to the installation while ensuring the end user’s greatest chance for success with the software technology.

“Since almost everyone now relies on these systems and organizations have shifted to a remote workforce, it is important that professionals are educated on how to most effectively use them to conduct day-to-day business.”

“OfficePro’s partnership with Almo gives the AV reseller access to training content from an organization that is uniquely focused on the AV community,” said Michael Doolittle, vice president of client engagement, OfficePro, Inc. “It enables resellers to generate incremental revenue by offering a critical product without having to add staff.”

OfficePro Training Packages Available Through Almo