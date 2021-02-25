Almo Partners with Jabra to Address Booming UCC Market

To meet the needs of the booming Unified Communications Collaboration (UCC) market, Almo Professional A/V and Jabra have formed a new distribution partnership.

As a result of the partnership, Almo now offers Jabra’s full line of PanaCast Video Conferencing Cameras and Speak Series of Conferencing Speakerphones.

[The Integration Guide to Conferencing & Collaboration]

“Jabra has a proven history in the manufacture of audio products, particularly headsets. The expansion into the UCC category with the PanaCast camera and Speak speakerphones is significant for our partners engaged in this explosive market,” said Brian Rhatigan, director of business development for Almo Professional A/V. “Aligning with Jabra gives our integrators and resellers more flexibility when it comes to specifying UCC systems for their clients. Additionally, Jabra has formed strategic alliances with other vendors, which allows Almo partners to source multi-vendor solutions from a single provider.”

“The technology landscape is changing rapidly for customers across industries, and we need strong partners with deep experience to help bring Jabra products into this evolving market,” added Cheryle Walline, vice president, NA Channel and Distribution for Jabra. “Adding Almo to our portfolio of partners brings years of expertise in the AV space to our product offerings, and our partnership will enable more companies to better navigate and optimize technology to meet the unique needs of this environment.”

Jabra has joined Almo’s spring 2021 E4 Evolution (E4v), a live, digital education event for the design and specification of AV system. Registration for E4v, which takes place March 9-11, 2021, is now open and free to integrators, end users, and tech managers.

Jabra is sponsoring the live session, “The Reimagined Workplace: The Role of Existing and Emerging Technology” taking place March 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EST, worth 1 AVIXA CTS RU.