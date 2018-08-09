Almo Named Master Distributor for LG Information Display Products

Almo Professional A/V has been named master distributor for LG Business Solutions Information Display Products. Together, the companies are working to serve the display product needs for partners in the Latin America and Caribbean regions.

“Becoming a master distributor for the highly-regarded international LG brand is a major step in our ability to serve our partners at the global level,” explained JC Delgado, director of global sales for Almo Professional A/V. “The LG brand is well-known worldwide and the Information Display product offering allows us to greatly expand what we can provide our partners globally, particularly in the areas of hospitality and digital signage.”

“We needed a strong distribution partner with like business values, a customer service-driven approach, and an established network of integrator and reseller partners in Latin America and the Caribbean,” explained Omar Guerrero, B2B/IT key account manager for LG Electronics Miami, Inc. “Almo Professional A/V has this along with the backing of its parent company Almo Corporation to bring financial stability and competitive pricing. Almo also brings technical expertise and thorough knowledge about the LG products. All these factors are expected to create new and expanded business opportunities for Almo partners outside of the U.S.”