Almo Announces Spring 2021 E4 Evolution

Almo Professional A/V's E4 Evolution (E4v) is set to take place March 9-11. The E4v features the ability to access six customized subject matter halls—digital signage, education, emerging technologies, corporate AV, pro audio, and UCC—and original, curated AVIXA-certified sessions delivered by industry educators.

“The most unique aspect of the E4v is the ability to choose from six different solutions centers—similar to a pavilion area at an in-person tradeshow. This gives attendees the ability to fully customize their experience and easily focus on what they need to know now,” saidMelody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo Corp. “The spring E4v is stacked with all-new, non-repeated sessions taught by the brightest visionaries in the industry on topics designed to prepare integrators for the optimistic outlook expected in AV this year.”

Each E4v session is worth one AVIXA CTS Renewal Unit (RU), with the opportunity to earn an additional RU following each live presentation. The spring 2021 E4v education lineup follows with more details about each session available here.

Registration for E4v is now open and free to integrators, end users, and tech managers.