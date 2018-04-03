AlltecPro Becomes Crestron Partner, Adds Rep

AV LinkPro

AlltecPro is now a Crestron Integrated Partner for its AV LinkPro family of SIP Communication Servers. Sapphire Marketing has been appointed to represent AV LinkPro solutions, which connect touchscreens to cameras, telephones, Ring, Doorbird, 2N, and other door stations.

“AV LinkPro delivers high quality audio and video from door stations to touchscreens, providing crystal clear intercom communication throughout the home,” said Vincent Bruno, president of AlltecPro. “We’re working with Sapphire Marketing to offer innovative solutions to technology integrators and consultants. The progressive team at Sapphire Marketing works with the best dealers in the Northeast to deploy our AV LinkPro in the most luxurious residences, and those homeowners are able to see who is at the front door from any room with our all-in-one, simple interface.”

AlltecPro will exhibit at the energetic Sapphire Roadshows taking place at the following locations:

Boston, April 25 and 26

New York, May 16 and 17

AlltecPro will also exhibit at the Technology and Business Summits, which are brought to the AV Technology Industry by a collaborative effort of independent manufacturer rep firms throughout the United States. The summits will take place at the following locations: