Allen & Heath Earns Dual Digital Distinctions with 2019 TEC Awards Nominations

Allen & Heath announced that its dLive Digital Mixing System and its SQ Series Digital Mixers have been nominated for 2019 Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC) Awards. Presented by The NAMM Foundation, the NAMM TEC Awards are bestowed annually, recognizing those individuals, companies, and technical innovations behind today’s sound recordings, live performances, ﬁlms, television, video games, and other media.

Nominees are selected from a pool of hundreds of entries and reviewed and voted upon by a panel of sound and music industry thought leaders in the U.S and abroad. Final nominees are those products and projects that, in the opinion of the nominating panel, represent superior accomplishment in their respective ﬁelds.

Nominated for “Large Format Console Technology,” Allen & Heath’s ﬂagship dLive Digital Mixing System has continued to add powerful new features like Automatic Mic Mixing (AMM), ﬂexible multi-surface capability, integration with Shure digital wireless systems, and further DEEP processing models. Nominated for “Small Format Console Technology,” Allen & Heath’s SQ Series digital mixers leverage their latest generation 96kHz FPGA XCVI core to bring high-resolution audio performance to a compact and cost-effective platform that's both easy to use and highly customizable.

Allen & Heath USA Marketing Manager Jeﬀ Hawley said, “Our team has truly pushed the technical boundaries in both hardware and software across the entire product range. We’re honored to have received TEC Award nominations recognizing the creative and technical advances demonstrated by dLive and SQ.”