Allen & Heath, Audix Collaborate on New ProFactory Mic Presets

The What: In a collaborative effort, Allen & Heath and Audix are releasing a new collection of ProFactory microphone presets for Qu, SQ and Avantis digital mixers.

The What Else: Building on the popularity of Audix's original ProFactory presets for Qu in 2018, the new collection spans a wider range of microphones and applications as well as marking the first time ProFactory presets have been available for SQ and Avantis mixers. The 30 presets cover 18 microphones from the Oregon-based manufacturer, including the D2, D4, D6, i5 and OM range of vocal microphones, and provide optimized EQ starting points for engineers of all abilities in live and recording/streaming applications.

The Bottom Line: In high-stress environments like festivals or corporate events, having these presets will save an engineer valuable time by simply having predetermined starting points for typical adjustments like HPFs and EQ. For professional engineers, these settings will likely be close to what you dial in for every show, but for beginners, they will eliminate much guesswork.