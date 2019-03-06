AJA SMPTE ST 2110 Mini-Converters Now Available

The IPR-10G2-HDMI and IPR-10G2-SDI—two SMPTE ST 2110 IP video Mini-Converters now available from AJA Video Systems—are compact, quiet video and audio receivers capable of bridging 10-bit HD IP video signals to HDMI and SDI. Both models are equipped with dual 10 GigE SFP+ cages for hitless switching, providing redundancy protection in critical distribution and monitoring applications.

IPR-10G2-HDMI supports monitoring of SMPTE ST 2110 signals via HDMI up to HD 60p and includes a full-size HDMI 1.4b video output with up to 8 channels of embedded audio.

IPR-10G2-SDI provides SMPTE ST 2110 monitoring up to HD 60p via dual mirrored 3G-SDI outputs, with up to 16 channels of embedded audio.

Both models are ideal for seamless integration into green-field SMPTE ST 2110 facilities, or existing baseband environments including master control, trucks or edit suites.

The rugged, fanless SMPTE ST 2110 IP video Mini-Converters offer two 10 GigE SFP+ cages for media LAN, with status light. One 1 GigE RJ45 socket for control LAN, with status light, allows setup and configuration via web browser; alternately, the mini-USB port offers an alternative network setup with AJA’s free eMini-Setup software

The IPR-10G2-HDMI and IPR-10G2-SDI are now available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for $1,295 U.S. MSRP each.