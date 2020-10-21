AJA Joins SRT Alliance

AJA Video Systems has joined the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) Alliance, an open-source initiative dedicated to overcoming the challenges of low-latency video streaming. An extension of AJA’s mission to meet increasing customer demand for secure, reliable streaming video pipelines across a host of industries, the announcement follows AJA’s recent launch of BRIDGE LIVE, a new multi-channel live video encoding, decoding, streaming, and transcoding solution featuring support for SRT. As a member of the SRT Alliance, AJA plans to continue exploring how it can improve its streaming offerings for customers by integrating the latest evolutions that the open source technology has to offer into AJA tools like BRIDGE LIVE.

Developed in partnership with Comprimato, BRIDGE LIVE offers a platform for live video streaming to a range of content delivery platforms with support for SRT and a host of other protocols. It builds upon the production approach of AJA’s HELO streaming device, while also including flexible multi-channel HD inputs and outputs, Ultra HD input and output, and encoding, decoding, and transcoding between codecs including MPEG-TS, H.264, HEVC, and optional JPEG 2000 support, wide bit-rate options, ABR with ladder profiles, comprehensive metadata, and content redundancy. The device also enables simultaneous encoding/decoding to/from SDI. While streaming to CDNs for direct-to-audience delivery, BRIDGE LIVE can also deliver different streaming protocols and packages with ad markers, closed captions to partners for remote workflows, back-hauling broadcast signals, OTT, transcoding, and more.

The SRT Alliance, founded by Haivision in April 2017, is focused on overcoming the challenges of low latency live streaming by supporting the collaborative development of the SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol. SRT is a free open source video transport protocol and technology stack originally developed and pioneered by Haivision that enables the delivery of high-quality and secure, low-latency video across the public internet. With over 400 members in the SRT Alliance and widespread industry adoption, SRT is the fastest growing open source streaming project.

“SRT and the SRT Alliance are more relevant than ever, as organizations, businesses and institutions around the world have embraced remote working and production in 2020,” said Nick Rashby, president, AJA Video Systems. “Connecting with employees, customers, students, and other audiences on a global scale via video requires a secure and reliable transport mechanism, which is why we’ve built SRT support into BRIDGE LIVE. We’re thrilled to join this growing alliance of technology innovators who share our passion for enabling more efficient, affordable live streaming workflows that answer modern security and reliability demands.”

“With support for the SRT Alliance continuing to grow, AJA is joining an industry movement to improve the way the world streams video,” said Jesús (Suso) Carrillo, director SRT Alliance, Haivision. “We’re pleased to see AJA adopt the SRT protocol into their new solution to deliver its customers a best-in-class streaming experience.”