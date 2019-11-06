Airtame and AirServer Announce Screen Mirroring Partnership

Wireless screen sharing and collaboration provider Airtame has entered into an exclusive product partnership with AirServer, a market-leading screen mirroring vendor. Through the partnership, Airtame 2 customers have the option to activate AirServer, enabling users to mirror or cast their screen from any device to any screen via AirPlay, Google Cast, and Miracast.

As a robust addition to Airtame’s leading desktop app for Windows, macOS, Chromebook, and Linux, this partnership provides users with enhanced flexibility at no extra cost.

The partnership provides customers with maximum flexibility when deciding which Airtame-equipped screens should have AirServer enabled. Using Airtame Cloud, IT admins can enable AirServer support for all Airtame 2 devices. It’s possible to enable one, two, or three screen mirroring options, and limit access to specific screens, depending on the use case, location, and/or network configuration.

The partnership comes with a customer-driven technology roadmap that goes beyond the release of Google Cast, Miracast, and AirPlay.

“We’re excited to launch this strategic partnership with AirServer,” said Brian Kyed, co-founder and co-CEO at Airtame. “This means that all of our current and future customers can mirror screens from any device. Whether in an enterprise or education setting, presenters can use any device they want, without downloading an app. Even guest speakers can jump straight in. AirServer’s stellar reputation for reliability and trust means our customers can have full confidence in the expanded connectivity. Together, we’ve reached the pinnacle of what it means to be true cross-platform and best in class.”

“We are pleased to partner with Airtame to fully support bring-your-own-device in all office, school, and hospitality settings,” said Pratik Kumar, CEO at AirServer. “Like Airtame, AirServer believes that connectivity should be wireless and hassle-free. We’re delighted that AirServer will allow any user, carrying any device, to access Airtame quickly and easily using their device’s built-in screen mirroring.”

Airserver support for Google Cast is already available in public beta. Support for Miracast and Airplay will follow in early 2020.