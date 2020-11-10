AIMS Booth at SMPTE 2020 to Offer Resources on Media Over IP

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) will host Booth A4 at SMPTE 2020: 'Game On,' an interactive and immersive remote technical conference experience running Nov. 10–12. With on-demand access to video sessions presented by AIMS leaders, as well as an array of white papers and other educational resources, SMPTE 2020 attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about how AIMS is working to promote and support the broadcast industry's move to standards-based IP infrastructure for real-time professional media applications.

(Image credit: Alliance for IP Media Solutions)

"The industry's embrace of IP has accelerated in past months, with new business pressures and technical challenges driving adoption and innovation," said AIMS chairman Mike Cronk. "Ongoing education is vital to the success of new and expanding media-over-IP implementations, and the SMPTE annual technical conference is an ideal forum in which to share expert perspectives, insights, and practical advice on leveraging standards and specifications to achieve interoperability in the IP environment."

Related: The Technology Manager's Guide to the State of AV Over IP

AIMS presentations at SMPTE 2020 will be available for on-demand viewing in the On Demand content section of the event and will include the following:

Introduction to AIMS

Michael Cronk, AIMS Chairman, Grass Valley

In this 30-minute session, Cronk will provide background into the industry challenge AIMS is seeking to solve and explain the role AIMS plays in tackling that challenge in close collaboration with other key industry organizations. He will also provide a window into the current and future activities of AIMS as the organization seeks to foster the adoption of a common set of standards and open specifications for interoperability over IP for the media and entertainment and pro AV industries.

Evolutions of the AIMS Roadmap and JT-NM Roadmaps

John Mailhot, AIMS TWG Chairman, Imagine Communications

The Joint Taskforce on Networked Media (JT-NM) began in early 2013 with collections of user requirements around the evolution of television infrastructure into an IP/virtualized future. In the seven years since, an enormous amount of industry focus and collaboration has led to the development and deployment of SMPTE ST 2110, AMWA NMOS, and JT-NM TR-1001-1. Mailhot will review the historical drivers and evolution of the JT-NM and AIMS technology roadmaps and look forward through the lens of current technology trends to project the future for these roadmaps—including the evolution of virtualized, cloudified, and xAAS deployment methodologies and the standardization opportunities that accompany them.

IPMX: Debunking the Myths

David Chiappini, AIMS Pro AV Chairman, Matrox

IPMX is an AV-over-IP standard for the pro AV market based on SMPTE ST 2110 and the NMOS set of open standards and specifications. Chiappini will describe how IPMX builds on top of this solid foundation to fulfill the requirements of pro AV customers—and dispel the common misconception that SMPTE ST 2110 is overdesigned for most pro AV use cases and will result in unnecessarily complex and expensive solutions. His presentation will highlight some of the unique characteristics of IPMX that enable simpler, more cost-effective solutions.

AES67 on the WAN

Nicolas Sturmel, Senior Technologist, Merging Technologies

During this session, Sturmel will discuss WANs, LANs, and their similarities and differences as well as address questions including "Why would I need AES67 on the WAN?" and "What performance should I expect?"

Further information about SMPTE 2020: "Game On" is online here.