AI is growing in higher education, but it isn't automating everything (EdScoop)

"Higher education institutions are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence as a helping hand in major decisions like admissions and counseling, but AI is still serving as an assistant, not a full-time employee."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The use of artificial intelligence is gaining steam in higher education, and in most cases, the technologies function as virtual assistants. Read how AI is being used at institutions to guide decision-making processes and streamline staff workflows.