AdMobilize Partners with Media Mea

AdMobilize announced a partnership with custom interactive display manufacturer media mea to equip its digital signage solutions with fully-integrated, easy-to-use audience analytics functionality.



According to Mike Neel, Chief Marketing Officer of AdMobilize, the AdMobilize-equipped media mea solutions will debut in Q1 2018, making it easier and more affordable than ever for brands and agencies to utilize real-time analytics to better understand their audiences.

“This partnership meets a very real demand from DOOH customers for an ‘off the shelf’ digital signage solution that comes enabled with sophisticated audience analytics capabilities,” said Neel. “Now, media mea customers can, with the touch of a button, turn on audience analytics functionality. There is no need for a complicated installation, which, as a result, lowers the barrier to entry for users to take advantage of this cutting-edge audience analytics technology.”

The AdMobilize audience analytics platform can track real-time ad performance and customer engagement; segment campaigns and content by hour and site; target content by both audience demographic and emotion; and optimize store traffic flow; amongst much more. All captured analytics are fed to a cloud-based dashboard or API that allows end-users to assess results and performance, identify trends, and make any necessary adjustments to the displayed content. Beginning in Q1 2018, all of this audience analytics functionality will be available through media mea’s suite of custom indoor and outdoor digital signage displays and kiosks – through integration with a media mea-supported content management system.

“We understand that data analytics are a critically important component of the future of the digital signage and DOOH advertising markets; brands don’t just want to display advertisements and content, they also want to better understand those who are viewing it and engaging with it,” said Mohamed Ghalayini, media mea General Manager. “Through this partnership with AdMobilize, we’re now able to provide our global network of customers with market-leading custom digital signage solutions that come fully-equipped with audience monitoring and reporting capabilities. Plus, because AdMobilize supports a variety of signage formats, we’re provided the flexibility we need to include analytics in all of our custom display projects.”