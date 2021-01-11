ADI Expands its Footprint with New Ft. Worth Branch

ADI Global Distribution has opened a new branch location in Fort Worth, TX. This marks ADI's second location to serve the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area and seventh location across the state, and furthers strengthens its commitment to providing the best and most convenient service to dealers.

The new ADI Fort Worth, TX branch—located at 5036 Saunders Road, Fort Worth, TX 76119 (Phone: 817-516-3820)—will provide dealers with more access to ADI's full range of products and services.

"The ADI Fort Worth location is the second new branch that we've opened over the past few months in North America," said Bob Appleby, vice president and general manager, ADI North America. "Expanding our distribution network is part of our overall growth strategy, and furthers our commitment to provide superior service, products and support. We're excited to open our doors to another ADI location in the Dallas-Fort-Worth area."

The new Fort Worth branch occupies a 10,000-square foot space that is fully stocked with an assortment of products across all categories. Located in the Southwest DFW area with easy access from all the major highways, ADI says the new branch will help reduce customer travel times and expenses while providing additional sales support. The branch also features a dedicated training room, a branch pickup window for One-Hour Pickup, secure lockers for Pick Up Anytime service, and a fully-trained sales team to assist customers.

With this new location, ADI operates 110 branch locations to serve dealers across North America. In addition, ADI has nine distribution centers strategically located to ensure local branches remain fully stocked at all times.