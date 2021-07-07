ADI Releases New Mobile App

ADI Global Distribution has released a new mobile app to provide dealers with a fast and easy way to shop at ADI from their mobile device. Dealers can use the app to search for products, check pricing and availability, place orders, and manage their ADI account on-the-go.

[AV Integration Distributor Guide]

The new ADI App presents a modern design and offers advanced features to make it easy to access a wide selection of security, AV, and other low voltage products. With facial and fingerprint recognition, users can log into the ADI App in seconds and can expect faster loading times, improved navigation with clear messaging and product organization, and an updated navigation bar with visible links to products and services.

Using barcode scanning functionality, customers can scan items to find detailed product information and instantly check pricing and inventory levels. The simple checkout process allows users to choose local branch pickup or select the shipping option that fits their project timeline and budgets. The app makes it easy for customers to manage their ADI account, and can take advantage of time-saving features to check order status, easily reorder past shipments, and make product lists by project or customer.

"The release of our new app is the next step in our strategy to transform the customer's digital experience at ADI. And to help us get it right, we incorporated feedback from customers across the entire design and testing process to improve the connected customer journey," said Laura Phelan, global vice president of digital experience and digital branch at ADI. "The ADI App gives our customers a fast and convenient way to access the products, support and services they rely on from ADI."

In addition to ADI's complete product portfolio, the mobile app provides access to ADI's deals centers, monthly sales flyers, training and events, value-added services, and more. ADI says it will continue to add new features and functionality to the app, and make it easier for dealers to shop at ADI.

The new app is currently available for U.S. customers and can be searched as ADI US Mobile in the App Store and Google Play Store.