Adder's New Desktop Multiviewer Puts Users in Total Control at ISE 2022

Adder Technology, a global leader in connectivity solutions and high-performance IP KVM, announced its new desktop multiviewer KVM switch, the ADDERView CCS-MV 4224. Part of Adder’s award-winning Command and Control portfolio, and designed to put users in total control, the multiviewer switch delivers up to four different video, audio and USB signals to a single workstation in a user customizable window layout across one or two monitors. The ADDERView CCS-MV 4224 delivers flexibility and choice for the user in the most demanding workspace environments.

As desktop real-estate continues to be compromised in busy control room environments, with increasing numbers of computers and more, larger, screens, the ADDERView CCS-MV 4224 is designed to be a complete control room solution that eliminates desktop clutter and presents critical information the way the user needs it. Adder’s new multiviewer switch empowers users to take total authority of the resources they need access to, when they need them, in 4K UHD resolution.

“The ADDERView CCS-MV 4224 is an ideal solution for operators working in complex, high-pressure, mission critical control rooms," said Rafael Serrano, senior product manager, control rooms, at Adder. "Delivering vastly improved desktop ergonomics means an operator can quickly switch between sources for complete situational awareness, and without loss of concentration. Color window borders and corresponding illuminated channel buttons, combined with and E-Paper Display means faster decision making and reduced user errors. As a result, an organization can foster a safer working environment, reduce workplace fatigue and significantly improve productivity.”

Designed with a high user adoption rate of features and functions at its core, the multiviewer switch presents a fully configurable, color-coded, window display onscreen enabling users to quickly choose how data is presented. Simply by moving the mouse cursor between windows users can switch between sources in real-time and without latency, meaning they can focus on the mission and not the technology.

“Users can also unleash the enhanced power of the ADDERView CCS-MV 4224 capabilities when used with an ADDERLink INFINITY IP KVM matrix," said Martin Norman, senior product manager, at Adder. "By connecting the multiviewer to four receivers attached to a network switch in a matrix, organizations can access any sources on that network and switch between them no matter where they are located: onsite, remote, or virtualized. Or users can mix local inputs and high-performance KVM receivers attached to a network switch in a matrix to extend the flexibility and choice of implementation even further.”

Key features of the ADDERView CCS-MV 4224 include: