Adder Adds Multi-Gig Connectivity to ADDERLink INFINITY 4000 Series

The What: Adder Technology has announced updates to its ADDERLink INFINITY 4000 Series (ALIF4000), available for all new and existing customers. The enhancements include support for multi-gigabit Ethernet, improved video resolutions, and advanced diagnostics.

The What Else: As adoption of 4K continues to rise, so does the need to maximize available bandwidth without sacrificing image quality. To meet this demand, Adder has introduced multigigabit Ethernet support to the ALIF4000 range. This functionality empowers customers to balance their video quality and bandwidth usage requirements by delivering 4K over varying network capabilities, from 1Gbps to 10Gbps.

Related: The Technology Manager's Guide to Command and Control

Integrated 1GbE ports enable delivery of 4K60 video over ubiquitous 1Gbps copper links using 100m of standard Cat-5e or Cat-6 cable, while dual multigigabit or 1GbE ports can be teamed together for enhanced resiliency or improved video capability.

The latest release also delivers an immersive sound experience at the desktop, via DisplayPort digital audio. This new functionality negates the need for separate audio routing systems and enhances the “at-the-PC” user experience. A new onboard diagnostics tool allows customers to troubleshoot the KVM network, improving productivity and maximizing uptime for the customer.

“As a technology innovator, we are continually turning to customer feedback to inspire the development of the next innovation,” said John Halksworth, senior product manager, Adder. “Our passion is to help our customers grow and develop, and it has been great to see how the ADDERLink INFINITY 4000 Series has helped so many to embrace 4K IP KVM at a time that is right for them. Our team of developers are already working on the next phase of features for the ALIF4000 as we continue to bring 4K IP KVM to the masses.”

The Bottom Line: Compatibility with the existing ADDERLink INFINITY range means the ALIF4000 can be phased into an existing network without disruption, downtime, or the need to rip and replace.

Firmware update v3.0 can now be downloaded here.