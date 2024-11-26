Adamson Expands Vergence Group with New Subwoofer

Adamson unveiled its new addition to its Vergence Group: VGs. Adamson’s new VGs, the second product released as part of the Vergence Group, is a powered subwoofer built upon the foundation of the low-end impact and versatility of Adamson’s E-Series E119 subwoofer, combined with a custom-designed and in-house manufactured, single-channel 6kW Class-D Amplifier with on-board DSP.

Loaded with a single lightweight, long-excursion, 19-inch SD19 Kevlar Neodymium driver utilizing Adamson’s Advanced Cone Architecture and Symmetrical Drive Technology, the VGs is capable of reproducing frequencies from 29 Hz–100 Hz. With an on-board amplifier and still weighing only 160 pounds (72.5kg) while being able to deliver a peak output of 139dB, this subwoofer sits in a class of its own.

The VGs includes analog audio connectivity as well as redundant and daisy-chainable Milan AVB plus comprehensive DSP assigned and modified seamlessly via Adamson’s ArrayIntelligence software. Critically tuned presets allow the VGs to be deployed in a multitude of often-used cardioid arrangements including Front-Back, Front-Back-Front, and End Fire.

A turnkey upgrade kit will be available for any existing E119 users to quickly and easily convert their inventory.