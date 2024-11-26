Adamson Expands Vergence Group with New Subwoofer

By
( )
published

Introducing the VG powered subwoofer.

The new Adamson VG subwoofer.
(Image credit: Adamson)

Adamson unveiled its new addition to its Vergence Group: VGs. Adamson’s new VGs, the second product released as part of the Vergence Group, is a powered subwoofer built upon the foundation of the low-end impact and versatility of Adamson’s E-Series E119 subwoofer, combined with a custom-designed and in-house manufactured, single-channel 6kW Class-D Amplifier with on-board DSP. 

[Subwoofers: Pick Your Spot]

Loaded with a single lightweight, long-excursion, 19-inch SD19 Kevlar Neodymium driver utilizing Adamson’s Advanced Cone Architecture and Symmetrical Drive Technology, the VGs is capable of reproducing frequencies from 29 Hz–100 Hz. With an on-board amplifier and still weighing only 160 pounds (72.5kg) while being able to deliver a peak output of 139dB, this subwoofer sits in a class of its own. 

The VGs includes analog audio connectivity as well as redundant and daisy-chainable Milan AVB plus comprehensive DSP assigned and modified seamlessly via Adamson’s ArrayIntelligence software. Critically tuned presets allow the VGs to be deployed in a multitude of often-used cardioid arrangements including Front-Back, Front-Back-Front, and End Fire. 

[Welcome WMAS]

A turnkey upgrade kit will be available for any existing E119 users to quickly and easily convert their inventory.

AVNetwork Staff

The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.