Aceso Digital Technology Implemented at Partners HealthCare

Aceso announced the implementation of our Hospital Television (HTV) Digital Signage product at the new 825,000 square foot, Partners HealthCare corporate office complex in Somerville, Massachusetts, Assembly Row. This represents the fifth Partners HealthCare facility using Acesos technology.



Digital signage is dramatically changing how organizations are communicating to help unify and support their culture. As Partners associates, visitors and guests enter the building, they become immersed in the Partners 4-part mission with an immediate visual experience. Aceso partnered with NanoLumens to bring the Partners HealthCare vision to reality and deployed a leading-edge, seamless technology in a floor-to-ceiling digital wall. The display consists of 1.3M pixels, measuring just over 14 feet tall by 6 feet wide. The display is embedded into the buildings wall and provides cutting edge imagery and messaging that portrays an uplifting and meaningful experience.

The 2.5 mm LED, eco-friendly, high resolution NanoSlim Engage display series was selected to provide space-efficiency with its sleek profile; while being front-serviceable, which was a key selection criterion for the architectural integration of the buildings West Lobby. Aceso collaborated with providers to produce customized visual content within a live area of 768 X 1728 pixels.

Using Acesos virtualized cloud-based platform, Partners can publish timely and relevant information, stunning photography, dynamic animation and compelling videos; bringing a new awareness and identity of the progressive surroundings to the campus population and guests.

"The video wall at Assembly Row is designed to remind employees and visitors of the larger mission of Partners HealthCare," said Rich Copp, Vice President of Communications. "The professionals at Assembly Row support the patient care, research, teaching and community service performed at our hospitals and the new video wall clearly depicts how that work is benefitting patients and families."