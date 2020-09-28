Academic institution spend on remote learning tech growing exponentially (University Business)

"Academic institutions—both K12 and higher ed—account for the fastest growth and the largest market share in an analysis of remote learning technologies and how they’re used by enterprises, academic institutions, government organizations and individual users."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It should come as no surprise—spending on edtech to facilitate remote learning has been growing at a staggering pace. University Business digs into a recent report that details the technologies that schools are embracing to offer continuity during these uncertain times.