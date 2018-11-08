Absen Showcases Robotic LED Video Wall at GITEX Technology Week

GITEX Technology Week 2018 took place from Oct. 14 to 18 in Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE. Absen LED technology was deployed on the booths of two global technology companies, Huawei and Etisalat, to highlight their innovations.

Etisalat, part of the Emirates Telecommunication Group Company PJSC, currently operates in 16 countries across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. At the 38th GITEX Technology Week, it showcased its efforts towards the development of autonomous transportation and connected car technologies in the emirates, which form an integral part of Dubai’s “Autonomous Transportation Strategy.”

At Etisalat booths Z1-A20 and Z1-A10 in Zabeel Hall, visitors saw the 3D robotic video walls featuring Absen LED, which added a completely new dimension to the content on display and which made sure to capture the attention of passers-by.

Etisalat's main theme at the GITEX Technology Week this year was focused on “driving the digital future to empower societies,” which was built on the company's vision to provide futuristic solutions and services that will have a fundamental impact on people's lives. To demonstrate “future of mobility,” four moving LED walls featuring 1,464 Absen D3V modules were installed around the booth center: one 11mx2.5m master screen at the head of the stand, two 6mx5m screens on two sides, and one 2mx2m screen at the back. Each module on the screen moves independently, creating a unique and multisensory 3D video experience for the audience.

The combination of kinetic LED screens and 3D robotics is the perfect marriage of AV technology and artificial intelligence (AI) technology, fitting into the show surroundings and displaying content in a highly creative and innovative way. The result is a high-impact visual performance that uniquely matches the showcase theme and vision of the Etisalat stand.

“GITEX is the largest and most renowned regional expo in the Middle East and we know it matters a lot for our partner and Etisalat. We have been in cooperation with each other for years and we are proud that we have their trust” said Jet Liu, the Absen sales manager who had been involved in the visual design for Etisalat booth, “after they shared with us their ideas at the end of last year, we started working towards an ideal custom LED solution; meanwhile we supported them with an Absen D3V demo so that they can test how the robots from different manufacturers work with our LED modules.”

Each LED module moves independently, creating multiple display surfaces. LED modules are mounted individually to the robotic arms to create the desired movement effect. For the solution to work, the flat cables connecting the modules and power boxes had to be extended behind the arms and the hub boards also had to be redesigned to create enough space.

The product used in this case is one of Absen’s most successful rental ranges, the DV series. Featuring innovative Sidelock design, the DV series supports curved designs of -7.5° to +10° for optimum flexibility. Engineered to deliver the best balance of visual performance, ease of use, robustness and budgets, Absen’s DV series boasts is light weight, quick to install, easy to maintain, and delivers ultra-solid performance.