A Trio of Narrow Pixel Pitch Displays Bring Corporate Spaces to Life

Daktronics (opens in new tab), in conjunction with Korean partner Kinoton Korea Incorporated (KKI), was selected to manufacture and install three LED video wall displays for SK Hynix, one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers based in Seoul, South Korea. These displays were installed in succession over recent months at the company’s Godam, Supex, and Center One locations.

“We spent more than one year seeking highly durable, reliable video wall displays with a creation of natural colors, and all of us are quite sure that Daktronics’ narrow pixel video wall displays are the right choice for high profile locations inside of SK Hynix buildings," said Yongan Park, a chief manager of SK Hynix. "In 2023, we are also scheduled to install Daktronics displays in at least at five additional SK Hynix locations as they are already verified technically.”

(Image credit: Daktronics)

In the corporate lobby areas, these display brand their company, connect with visitors and create an ambiance that is appealing for all. The display at Godam features a 2.5-millimeter pixel spacing while the displays at Supex and Center One feature 1.5-millimeter pixel spacings. These narrow pixel pitch displays deliver crisp, clear imagery at very close viewing distances.

“Our narrow pixel pitch displays are designed to thrive in these corporate spaces and similar applications,” said Daktronics regional sales manager John Mette. “Bringing usable wall space to life with color and art and enticing imagery is something that helps lift the spirits of those gathering or passing by these areas. These three LED video walls are no exception to the amazing things we get to create for our customers on a regular basis.”