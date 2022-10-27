Get the Message? Daktronics Curved Marquee Helps Communications at EVMS

Daktronics has partnered with Eastern Virginia Medical School to manufacture and install a new curved LED marquee display mounted to the corner of the building on Brambleton Avenue and Colley Avenue in downtown Norfolk. Installation was completed this spring and the display is currently sharing school branding and messaging to connect with viewers.

“The Daktronics curved LED marquee has quickly become one of our go-to communications tactics,” said Vincent Rhodes, PhD, APR, associate vice president and EVMS chief communications officer. “The screen grabs attention for our campus-based and community-benefit messages. Our campus staff and community members both marvel at the marquee and make frequent requests to have their content displayed.”

The marquee measures 8.5x53-feet and features 10-millimeter pixel spacing to provide excellent image clarity and contrast to notifications and messages shown on the display. It features industry-leading environmental protection to ensure it operates as expected in the outdoor elements.

The unique curvature of the display matches the architecture of the building for a seamless design and aesthetic appearance. The location ensures mass appeal to a busy intersection on campus to maximize the viewership of the school’s messaging.

“We are very pleased to be part of the new Education and Academic Support Building at EVMS,” said Charley Bocklet, Daktronics regional sales manager. “Working with Doug Martin and his team to see how we might implement an LED ribbon to accent the building, we quickly realized the natural curve and location higher in the building. This space allowed for Daktronics to develop a very dynamic and creative display that fits naturally into the original building design. We couldn’t be more pleased with the result.”

To control the displays, Daktronics installed and integrated its powerful Venus Control Suite with this installation. It allows users to schedule content using cloud-based or hosted options for all levels of signage applications.