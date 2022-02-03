A Rare Find Indeed: Martin Audio Solutions Add Sizzle to Albania's Lift Steakhouse

Inside the Lift Steakhouse and Rooftop Bar in the Albanian capital of Tirana, Prosound, Martin Audio's. Albanian distributor, has installed eight Blackline X8 and four SX112 subwoofers, flown from the ceiling.

The Lift Steak & Rooftop Bar is a new 500-capacity venue in the Albanian capital of Tirana owned and operated by the Revo Hospitality Group and situated in the ABA Business Center.

Specializing in providing a mix of lounge, dance and pop music, the venue brought in Prosound, Martin Audio's Albanian distributor, to provide the optimum sound reinforcement, having earlier provided the sound system for another really well-known pub restaurant in Tirana, operated by the same owners.

[Martin Audio WPC is the Ideal Match for Korea's Upgraded Splas Resom Resort]

Prosound technical director Endrit Veleshnja, who designed the system based around Martin Audio's cost-efficient BlacklineX and CDD (Coaxial Differential Dispersion) series, explained: "BlacklineX series has continuously proven to be the ideal speaker in situations where quality sound with moderately high SPL levels needs to be combined with affordability." CDD series, offering premium sound quality and weather protection, was the only choice for the terrace, he added.

Inside, they have installed eight Blackline X8 and four SX112 subwoofers, flown from the ceiling. Outside they opted for the weatherized CDD8-WR and CDD10-WR, with three SX112 sub enclosures ground-stacked.

For the Lift Steakhouse, Prosound technical director Endrit Veleshnja designed a system based around Martin Audio's cost-efficient BlacklineX and CDD (Coaxial Differential Dispersion) series (Image credit: Martin Audio)

"In the indoor space, it was extremely difficult to accommodate the subwoofers on the ground," Veleshnja said of the challenges that had to be overcome. "This was due to the luxury furnishing, and also since the indoor venue is used mostly as a restaurant. Therefore, in collaboration with the architect, we made it possible to hang the subwoofers from the ceiling.

[Kobe Port Museum Food Hall Enhances Ambience with Martin Audio Speakers]

"The SX112 was the perfect choice for this, not only because of the M10 fittings that allow the subwoofer to be hung securely, but also for its overall performance."

Prosound also installed the mixing console and matrix system that divides the sound zones, which can be controlled by a smartphone/tablet.