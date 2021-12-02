Kobe Port Museum Food Hall Enhances Ambience with Martin Audio Speakers

Kobe Port Museum, a new cultural complex in the Japanese city, consists of an aquarium, food hall and bridal desk. The space on the ground floor is a next-generation food hall typified by the well-known Kobe restaurant brand Tooth Tooth, which has recently installed a Martin Audio system with background music produced by Fish Four.

A total of 29 CDD6TX cabinets have been installed on several pillars, covering a wide area of the food hall. In addition, Adorn series speakers have been deployed in the aisles with ACP-55T pendant and ASC-55T ceiling speakers. Including the outdoor terrace, 52 Martin Audio speakers are deployed in total.

Since there are three locations in the building where DJ booths may be set up, it was necessary to devise ways to smoothly transfer the signal inputs from these locations, and this was accomplished via a mobile input DSP rack, with the input signal delivered to the system via Dante. Switching between the “Start DJ” and “Return to BGM” sources is therefore straightforward.

"High-quality BGM is an indispensable element for restaurants and cafes,” said Kobe Port Museum president Yutaka Okano. “ We choose music suitable for both day time and night time, and develop the atmosphere of the place. We have enjoyed a long relationship with Martin Audio and have used the brand in several facilities to date. With confidence in the quality of Martin Audio's speakers, we again requested them without hesitation."