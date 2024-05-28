AVIXA's Rochelle Richardson's Take on InfoComm

To say that AVIXA’s senior vice president of Exhibition and Event Services, Rochelle Richardson, is an InfoComm newcomer is definitely a stretch. But given so many AV industry folks tell stories of their first InfoComm from 20 and 30-plus years ago, she’s a relative newcomer.

If you are curious, the first InfoComm was held in Las Vegas in 1982. And no, I wasn't old enough to attend trade shows yet!

I asked Richardson about her perspective on InfoComm 2024 and her advice for newcomers.

Cindy Davis: You've been at AVIXA since 2019, as a somewhat newcomer, what are your impressions of the attendee experience at InfoComm?

Rochelle Richardson: InfoComm is the largest professional audiovisual trade show focused on professional audiovisual technology in North America and provides the opportunity for industry professionals to experience a comprehensive and robust face-to-face program.

We attract attendees from the entire pro AV ecosystem and end users across higher education, corporate, media and entertainment, house of worship, manufacturing, government, sports venues, healthcare, hospitality, retail, transportation, and more. InfoComm is where we provide a diverse line-up of the world’s largest brands of exhibiting companies presenting cutting-edge technology and showcasing the latest in AV technology with up close and hands-on demonstrations allowing attendees to interact with products and solutions. Attendees can choose from a wide range of topics including AVIXA Training for technical training and certifications courses to sessions on industry trends, business strategies to expert speakers and industry leaders who share best practices and future outlooks.

We provide extensive networking opportunities, peer-to-peer meetups, formal and informal networking events, first-timer introductions, hosted receptions and mixers and many other opportunities to connect with peers, leaders and experts in pro AV.

avtechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

InfoComm is full of integrated and immersive experiences demonstrating real-world applications of AV technology in various industries with the Technology Innovation Stage, Esports Live 2.0, AI Experience, Trailblazers Zone, Show Floor Tours, Integrated Experience Tours, AVIXA TV, and AVIXA Xchange Live.

InfoComm attendees should leave our event equipped with new knowledge, insights, skills, connections, business opportunities and much more further strengthening their professional development in pro AV.

[The Road to InfoComm 2024: Everything You Need to Know Before You Go]

Davis: Several AVIXA councils address diversity, equity, and inclusion. How do you see that play out at InfoComm?

Richardson: AVIXA councils play a significant and visible role at InfoComm, contributing to the event's educational content, networking opportunities, and support of the industry, thereby enhancing the overall attendee experience.

AVIXA’s councils further support our mission and commitment to be the hub for the pro AV industry and the catalyst for market growth representing the diversity of the AV community, bringing forth relevant topics, and creating circles for everyone to be included and have equitable representation.

Each year, we have the opportunity to bring all nine of AVIXA’s Councils together for hosted meet-ups including the popular AVIXA Women’s Council Breakfast with an inspirational presenter making an impact in the world, the Diversity Council focused on content rich topics focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion of all in pro AV, to meet-ups for Rising Professionals, Manufacturers’ Council, Live Events Council, Consultants Council, Independent Technical Services Council, Systems Integrators Council, and Technology Managers Council.

Check out the schedule of events here.

Davis: Do you have recommendations for new attendees?

Richardson: We encourage and invite all first-time attendees to join us for the AVIXA Rising Professionals Council at the AVIXA Member Lounge on Wednesday, June 12 ahead of the tradeshow opening where we will provide tips to maximize their time at InfoComm, plan must attend sessions, show floor tours, and integrated experiences, and attend networking opportunities. This gathering place will also provide a great opportunity for first timers to connect with other industry professionals.

Everyone attending InfoComm this year will have a variety of unique first-time experiences to stay abreast of the latest industry advancements while also networking with industry professionals, discovering new products, technologies, and solutions, and experience a robust education program that will advance their knowledge in audiovisual technology.