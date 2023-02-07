A New Way to Clean Mics Is Now Available in North America—And That's a Good Thing

RF Venue (opens in new tab) is now the exclusive North American distributor for the Li.LAC Microphone Disinfection System. The Li.LAC Microphone Disinfector offers a simple, quick, and effective way of disinfecting microphones and microphone accessories using controlled exposure to ultraviolet light (UV-C).

Designed by live event touring pro Tobi Hoff (Deep Purple, Rea Garvey) and his company LAC Labs, the Li.LAC Microphone Disinfector is a rugged 19-inch, 3U rackmount unit that uses ultraviolet light to disinfect microphones (wired and wireless), belt packs, clip-on microphones, headsets, windscreens and more. The Li.LAC Microphone Disinfector can “kill over 99% of bacteria and viruses on microphone surfaces, metal grilles and the windscreens underneath,” based on scientific testing by the Biomedical Engineering Department and the Medical Microbiology and Infection Prevention Department of the University Medical Center in Groningen, Netherlands. The Li.LAC Microphone Disinfector has been endorsed by top touring engineers and production professionals including Ken “Pooch” Van Druten (Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, Iron Maiden, Linkin Park), Kevin “Tater” McCarthy (Judas Priest, Slash, Phil Collins, Eric Clapton), Anthony Shlifka (Brooks & Dunn), and Paddi Krause (In Flames, Toto).

The Li.LAC system can be located in an equipment room where staff or volunteers can disinfect microphones while performing other duties or packed in a road case to travel with other equipment. Applications include live entertainment venues, touring sound companies, conference and performing arts centers, houses of worship, corporate and government meeting rooms, schools and universities, and recording studios.

“The Li.LAC Microphone Disinfector is the perfect addition to our RF Venue line of wireless audio essentials,” stated Chris Regan, president of RF Venue. “You can’t be too careful nowadays with the risk of infection, and audio professionals need to take every step possible to ensure that each microphone user is protected. We are proud to add this necessary tool to our comprehensive catalog of wireless audio essential products.”