Grateful Dead, Elvis Presley, Machine Gun Kelly, Metallica, Snoop Dogg, Miranda Lambert, and Foo Fighters: Check Out the AV that Rocks Between the Dawn and the Dark of Night

Here are eight of your peers’ favorite articles (most viewed) that go behind the scenes at concerts and other events to uncover the microphones, line array loudspeaker systems, amplifiers, headphones and cameras that help fine-tune performances and deliver a spectacular listening experience.

(Image credit: Meyer Sound)

Playing in the Band: Meyer Sound's PANTHER Powers Dead & Company's U.S. Tour (opens in new tab) Dead & Company is back on the road for its 2022 Summer Tour which kicked off in mid-June at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. As they carry on the Grateful Dead tradition of using the latest innovations in sound reinforcement, the tour is powered by a system featuring Meyer Sound’s new PANTHER large-format linear line array loudspeaker.

(Image credit: USPS)

A Microphone (or Four) Fit for a King—The Vintage Mics Used by Elvis Presley (opens in new tab) Baz Luhrmann's biopic 'Elvis' turned to Shure for consultation on the Shure mics used by the King. Here are four of Elvis' favorites. a sampling of the different types of Shure microphones Elvis used throughout his career.

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty)

Shure Axient Digital Wireless Technology Powers Billboard Music Awards (opens in new tab) Artists such as Machine Gun Kelly, Miranda Lambert, and Becky G trusted Shure's array of wireless mics for their performances. Commanding the stage, Silk Sonic sang into an AD2/Beta 58A mic, Machine Gun Kelly rocked out with a custom white ADX2/KSM9, Miranda Lambert and Elle King sported AD2 Axient Digital transmitters, and Megan Thee Stallion used her own custom black metallic finish ADX2FD/K9B mic as a statement piece.

(Image credit: Harman)

Foo Fighters’ Studio 606 Upgrades Recording Experience with AKG Headphones (opens in new tab) A state-of-the-art recording space and headquarters to the Grammy Award-winning band Foo Fighters, Studio 606 is a treasure trove for audiophiles and rock music fans alike.

(Image credit: Meyer Sound)

Long-standing Metallica-Meyer Sound Relationship in Full Sonic Force at 40th Anniversary Concerts (opens in new tab) Meyer Sound's massive 286 loudspeaker in-the-round configuration propelled Metallica's music with undiminished clarity and dynamics. Bob McCarthy's design comprises 10 Sonicmain arrays interspersed with the video screens, with long throw arrays of mixed LEO and LYON line array loudspeakers and short throw with LYON only.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic PTZ Cams Provide Stage Footage for Metallica Concert Film (opens in new tab) Trafalgar Releasing recently premiered S&M2, a celebration of the 20th anniversary of Metallica’s S&M (“Symphony and Metallica”) concerts and album recorded with the San Francisco Symphony. The broadcast will be seen in more than 3,000 theaters in more than 80 countries.

(Image credit: d&b)

d&b Brings the Dance Floor to Life at Oakland's Crybaby Music Venue (opens in new tab) It’s the little differences that make the hairs stand up on your arms. All of these tweaks and the technical aspects come together to provide an experience that is beyond words, making you feel truly alive.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Inside Scoop on Snoop Dogg's Gold-Plated Microphone During Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (opens in new tab) We've got the inside scoop on the microphones that delivered the sounds of Super Bowl LVI weekend: From Budweiser’s Music Fest, to the National Anthem to the referee mics, to Snoop Dogg, and more.