Grateful Dead, Elvis Presley, Machine Gun Kelly, Metallica, Snoop Dogg, Miranda Lambert, and Foo Fighters: Check Out the AV that Rocks Between the Dawn and the Dark of Night

Before you go to the Dead & Company 2022 Summer Tour, check this out! Whether you’re a Deadhead, a Metallibanger, or going to Graceland you’ll want to read about some of the AV equipment that helps these bands (past and present) fine-tune their performance.

Here are seven of your peers’ favorite articles (most viewed) that go behind the scenes at concerts and other events to uncover the microphones, line array loudspeaker systems, amplifiers and cameras that help fine-tune performances and deliver a spectacular listening experience.
(Image credit: Top Row: d&b; Meyer Sound; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Middle: d&b; Meyer Sound; Panasonic Bottom: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; USPS; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Playing in the Band: Meyer Sound's PANTHER Powers Dead & Company's U.S. Tour

(Image credit: Meyer Sound)

Playing in the Band: Meyer Sound's PANTHER Powers Dead & Company's U.S. Tour (opens in new tab) Dead & Company is back on the road for its 2022 Summer Tour which kicked off in mid-June at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. As they carry on the Grateful Dead tradition of using the latest innovations in sound reinforcement, the tour is powered by a system featuring Meyer Sound’s new PANTHER large-format linear line array loudspeaker. 

Elvis

(Image credit: USPS)

A Microphone (or Four) Fit for a King—The Vintage Mics Used by Elvis Presley (opens in new tab) Baz Luhrmann's biopic 'Elvis' turned to Shure for consultation on the Shure mics used by the King. Here are four of Elvis' favorites. a sampling of the different types of Shure microphones Elvis used throughout his career.

Shure Axient Digital Wireless Technology Powers Billboard Music Awards

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty)

Shure Axient Digital Wireless Technology Powers Billboard Music Awards (opens in new tab) Artists such as Machine Gun Kelly, Miranda Lambert, and Becky G trusted Shure's array of wireless mics for their performances. Commanding the stage, Silk Sonic sang into an AD2/Beta 58A mic, Machine Gun Kelly rocked out with a custom white ADX2/KSM9, Miranda Lambert and Elle King sported AD2 Axient Digital transmitters, and Megan Thee Stallion used her own custom black metallic finish ADX2FD/K9B mic as a statement piece. 

Foo Fighters’ Studio 606 Upgrades Recording Experience with AKG Headphones

(Image credit: Harman)

Foo Fighters’ Studio 606 Upgrades Recording Experience with AKG Headphones (opens in new tab) A state-of-the-art recording space and headquarters to the Grammy Award-winning band Foo Fighters, Studio 606 is a treasure trove for audiophiles and rock music fans alike. 

Long-standing Metallica-Meyer Sound Relationship in Full Sonic Force at 40th Anniversary Concerts

(Image credit: Meyer Sound)

Long-standing Metallica-Meyer Sound Relationship in Full Sonic Force at 40th Anniversary Concerts (opens in new tab) Meyer Sound's massive 286 loudspeaker in-the-round configuration propelled Metallica's music with undiminished clarity and dynamics. Bob McCarthy's design comprises 10 Sonicmain arrays interspersed with the video screens, with long throw arrays of mixed LEO and LYON line array loudspeakers and short throw with LYON only. 

Panasonic PTZ Cams Provide Stage Footage for Metallica Concert Film

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic PTZ Cams Provide Stage Footage for Metallica Concert Film (opens in new tab) Trafalgar Releasing recently premiered S&M2, a celebration of the 20th anniversary of Metallica’s S&M (“Symphony and Metallica”) concerts and album recorded with the San Francisco Symphony. The broadcast will be seen in more than 3,000 theaters in more than 80 countries. 

d&b Brings the Dance Floor to Life at Oakland's Crybaby Music Venue

(Image credit: d&b)

d&b Brings the Dance Floor to Life at Oakland's Crybaby Music Venue (opens in new tab) It’s the little differences that make the hairs stand up on your arms. All of these tweaks and the technical aspects come together to provide an experience that is beyond words, making you feel truly alive.

Inside Scoop on Snoop Dogg's Gold-Plated Microphone During Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Inside Scoop on Snoop Dogg's Gold-Plated Microphone During Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (opens in new tab) We've got the inside scoop on the microphones that delivered the sounds of Super Bowl LVI weekend: From Budweiser’s Music Fest, to the National Anthem to the referee mics, to Snoop Dogg, and more.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.