A First Look: Check Out ASG's New Virtual Truck Offering

Get ready to hit the road (without hitting the road!) with a first look inside Advanced Systems Group's Virtual Truck. The cloud-based remote production Virtual Truck is ready for live sports, music, corporate events, and esports, and leverages the same technology that powers ASG’s popular VPCR (Virtual Production Control Room), which provides a multi-camera, live switch, control room environment.

With the global accessibility of high bandwidth IP transmission, on-site cameras feed directly into encoders for IP transport into our integrated cloud solutions. Cloud providers like AWS (Amazon Web Services), and GCP (Google Cloud Platform) offer robust compute and storage technologies. Leading industry manufacturers such as Vizrt, Gallery Sienna, Audinate, Telos, Solid State Logic, and Grass Valley are facilitating this shift with a wide variety of cloud-enabled live production tools.

ASG’s first Virtual Truck offering is packaged and ready to roll, leveraging public, private, or hybrid-hosted solutions. It features a 44-input, eight M/E switcher; eight channels of replay; a flexible HTML5 or dedicated graphics station; 64-stereo, 44 bus return, and AES67 compatible audio; plus, a fully configured multi-channel beltpack and IFB comms system for cloud to/from on-site communications. Surella, a technology-focused production services and solutions company, is ASG’s first camera and contribution truck partner, providing bi-coastal HD and 4K camera and support vehicles built to seamlessly integrate on-site with ASG Virtual Trucks.

“The Virtual Truck is a great example of cloud production democratizing live production and opening the field to a new generation of professionals,” said ASG president Dave Van Hoy. “It’s removing the barriers imposed by location-bound, costly, legacy hardware.”

[Cloud Power: The Evolution of Virtualized Production]

Using software-defined solutions and virtualized infrastructure, best-in-class resources can be quickly spun up or down and configured to meet changing production needs without the traditional limitations of a physical truck. “Our virtual, live production solutions offer greater flexibility and cost savings than traditional on-the-ground broadcast components,” added Van Hoy. “While we recognize that there are still live events that require physical trucks, we are providing a cost-effective and flexible alternative solution that addresses the needs of live production.”

Delivering content for customers or private viewing stations for clients is seamless, requiring no additional satellite uplink. Broadcasters and streamers can simultaneously deliver multiple program versions and streaming formats to standard distribution outlets like YouTube, Facebook, or a CDN.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

ASG's expert team provides support, from initial setup to full deployment and ongoing maintenance. “Our best-in-class Cloud Team includes experts who’ve pioneered the industry’s transition to software-defined workflows,” said Claudia Souza, chief cloud officer, ASG. “They have extensive experience engineering, integrating, and deploying cloud-based systems for high-performance environments.”

[The Power of Remote Production]

Souza pointed to operator ease of use as a huge benefit for ASG’s Virtual Truck. “Our software-defined workflows mirror traditional production methods, enabling the use of familiar control surfaces to ensure a smooth and intuitive transition for technical artists and operators," she said.

In addition to expanding the potential for live production to a wider range of professionals, the Virtual Truck reduces the carbon footprint typically associated with live production. Less travel for crew, less gear shipped, and reduced power consumption equates to less carbon emissions.