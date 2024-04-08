The Power of Remote Production

AB Holding Company is an international conglomerate that invests in companies operating in the areas of consumer goods, coffee, luxury fashion, animal health, and fast food. Since 2020, JAB Holding Company has hosted an Investor’s Day Meeting, a two-day conference for investors and shareholders where CEOs from its leading brands outline business initiatives, strategies, revenue, key learnings, and other future short-term and long-term goals and objectives. With 32 C-level speakers coming in from two studios and four remote locations over two days, the team at the leading live production company, Gradient Experience, knew they needed a flexible and scalable live solution to pull off the hybrid event viewed by 200-plus attendees across more than 30 countries.

The ultimate challenge was producing an engaging, high-quality virtual conference for global audiences—leveraging LiveU technology for live feeds and live-to-tape content within a 3D virtual world. Another production challenge was to create a workflow that accommodated the varying needs of CEO presenters around the globe.

(Image credit: LiveU)

To create human connections with lasting impact, Gradient incorporates innovative technology into its productions to engage with audiences, exceed client expectations, and surpass their goals. Gradient created a virtual world for this production, leveraging the design platform Unreal, a gaming engine, and 3D hardware provider Brainstorm. With LiveU at the core, Gradient brought C-level executives from offices in Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, New York, Amsterdam, and Edinburgh directly into the virtual program, being cut live from the London-based control room. This hybrid remote production model proved to be successful but was also highly repeatable.

“The use of LiveU allowed our team to adapt to last-minute changes in scheduling,” one staff member at JAB explained. “When a guest could no longer fly to our London green screen facility, we simply used a LiveU encoder alongside the LiveU LU4000 4K/quad HD rack-mount receiver to bring him/her into the production. We were able to meet the presenters’ needs, without sacrificing our production quality.”

Audiences expect the flexibility of remote participation while still experiencing the quality of an in-person event. With their broadcast expertise and LiveU’s advanced solutions, Gradient Experience created an upscaled virtual production significantly beyond the Zoom meeting aesthetic.