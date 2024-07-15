Vizrt Introduces PTZ3 PLUS Camera Range for Broadcast AV

Vizrt is bringing the broadcast AV market sharply into focus with the launch of the PTZ3 PLUS and PTZ3 UHD PLUS cameras. Bridging the gap between Pro AV and broadcast, the PTZ3 PLUS range delivers high-quality video for any live production or presentation.

“Our users have been calling for new features within our PTZ camera range to further elevate live streams, corporate town halls, visual radio, and live events,” says Liam Hayter, product manager, Vizrt. “AI presenter tracking keeps talent in shot automatically, phantom powered audio makes remote setups even easier, and the world’s first implementation of FreeD-over-NDI|HX embeds camera tracking metadata in every frame over NDI|HX, simplifying the setup of augmented reality and virtual reality setups like Viz Virtual Studio Go.”

With intelligent, AI-driven talent tracking, greater microphone choice with phantom power, and effortless integration for augmented reality (AR)—all in a discrete design blending into any space. With the additional advancements in the PTZ3 PLUS line, it’s never been easier to create broadcast quality content.

A single ethernet cable also offers an efficient and straightforward workflow providing video, audio, power, control, tally, and FreeD camera tracking data over NDI|HX.

AI-Driven Presenter Tracking Enabling Operator Autonomy: Keep talent in shot automatically based on face and posture detection with AI presenter tracking. Tracking continues even when talent turns away from the shot, with an auto 0.5-10s timeout/reset if the presenter leaves the presentation area, and the camera never tracks off set or breaks a green screen effect thanks to edge limitation. Blackboard detection locks the camera in place when it identifies a presentation area for a more enjoyable viewer experience.

Keep talent in shot automatically based on face and posture detection with AI presenter tracking. Tracking continues even when talent turns away from the shot, with an auto 0.5-10s timeout/reset if the presenter leaves the presentation area, and the camera never tracks off set or breaks a green screen effect thanks to edge limitation. Blackboard detection locks the camera in place when it identifies a presentation area for a more enjoyable viewer experience. Embedded FreeD Camera Positioning Metadata over NDI|HX: To simplify setup and use of camera tracking data for Augmented Reality (AR) or Extended Reality (XR) system setups, the cameras embed the open FreeD tracking data protocol in the NDI|HX stream itself, adding camera position, rotation, and lens data metadata into every frame. This world-first development removes the need for additional hardware and further reduces production complexity, making it easier than ever for all content creators to create broadcast quality content with high-end graphics systems like Viz Virtual Studio Go. Owners of the original NewTek PTZ3 and PTZ3 UHD models can enjoy FreeD-over-NDI|HX with a free firmware upgrade available on Vizrt.com.

