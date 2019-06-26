7 Lessons in Leading VR Research on Campus (Campus Technology)

"While a bunch of institutions have invested in helping faculty figure out how to use immersive technologies in their courses, few have had a campus reach as multi-tentacled as San Diego State University."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Immersive technologies offer so much potential for unique learning opportunities, but VR won't be utilized in the classroom if faculty aren't aware of the possibilities or don't feel comfortable using it. Read how San Diego State University has helped instructors explore VR as a powerful learning tool.