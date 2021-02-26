7 key ways to help returning adult learners succeed (eCampus News)

"The rapid convergence of information and technology, the increased move towards automation and AI, and the changes in employment opportunities and environment caused by the pandemic have all accelerated the need for working adults who have some college credit but have not completed a degree to gain additional credentials."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In the wake of the pandemic, institutions could see an uptick in nontraditional enrollments — adults looking to build new skills and pivot after career disruptions. Adult students have specific needs, and institutions will need to find ways to connect with learners who are outside the typical box.