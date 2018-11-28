5 ways to make meaningful connections with adult learners (University Business)

"Recruiting adult learners for continuing education and degree completion programs may be one of the most challenging tasks in higher education—but it also represents a great revenue opportunity because a large majority of the labor force does not hold a bachelor’s degree or higher."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This should come as no surprise, but technology plays an important role in facilitating strong connections with nontraditional students. From texting platforms to targeted digital outreach, take advantage of the tech we all use to build stronger relationships.