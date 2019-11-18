Topics

5 university leaders discuss higher ed’s biggest challenges (eCampus News)



"The U.S. must produce talented workers in order to remain competitive in an increasingly technological economy. But how, exactly, can higher-ed institutions tackle this formidable challenge as the cost of higher education soars, as student loan debt becomes burdensome, and as many students question the value of their educational investment?"—Source: eCampus News

It can be a tricky balance —  giving students ample support while also keeping costs under control. Read how higher ed leaders view the top challenges facing universities.