5 major priorities for today’s online students (eCampus News)

"Many colleges and universities are considering hybrid learning models as they try to plan for fall and long-term learning strategies that can adapt to the needs of faculty and students–including online students, according to a new survey."—Source: eCampus News

If your institution is crafting online pathways, it can be helpful to make sure you take student priorities into account when these programs are designed. eCampus News breaks down what students are looking for when they choose a school.