5 Can't-Miss Live Events Sessions at InfoComm 2020 Connected

InfoComm 2020 Day 1—Tuesday, June 16

Live Events Spotlight: Is the term 'experience economy' still relevant?

10:45-11 a.m. EDT

Claus Raasted has been designing extraordinary experiences for almost a quarter of a century, so if anyone can answer this question, Raasted can. This thought-provoking session explores how expectations for experiences might change post-pandemic and where opportunity lies for us all.

Speaker: Claus Raasted, Director, The College of Extraordinary Experiences

Your Socially Distant Workforce

3:45-4:15 p.m. EDT

This trio of experts talk about the practicalities of bringing our teams back to work--from methods for providing adequate numbers of healthy event staff and managing health checks to enforce social distancing measures

Speakers: Michelle Christian, Accounts Manager, EVENTEQ; Rich Tate, Managing Director, Show Services, LMG, LLC; Joshua Weisberg, President, Navolo Audio Video

InfoComm 2020 Day 2—Wednesday, June 17

Fan Experience 2.0: AV Technology Is Redefining the Future of Fan Engagement

10-10:15 a.m. EDT

Start your Wednesday morning with a strong coffee and great content. This 15-minute session explores the art of the possible when we return to in-person sporting events and what fan interaction may look like within a venue environment in the future. Audiovisual and emerging tech are at the forefront of creating 2.0 experiences, so you won't want to miss this session. Discover what you need to do to stay on top of the game.

Speakers: Justo Gutierrez, Director of AV & Sound, Sports and Live Events, Diversified; Stuart Reynolds, Director, Production & Display, Sports and Live Events, Diversified; Max Snyder, Director of Sponsorship, ALSD and Sports Venue Design & Build Forum

Cuz I Love You Too Tour

4:30-5:30 p.m. EDT

With eight Grammy nods, Lizzo was the most nominated artist for the 2020 Grammy awards and her 2019/2020 Cuz I Love You Too tour was nothing short of spectacular. With skills that include belting out ballads, rapping, twerking and playing the flute, there's a lot going on when you are at a Lizzo show. Lizzo has become a byword for body positivity and female empowerment not only with the public, but behind the scenes too, and it was her largely female-led production team that worked together to highlight the artist's diverse skill set.

In this candid conversation with Monitor Engineer Loreen Bohannon and Lighting Director Danielle Edwards, we take a deep dive into the highs and challenges of working on a live event of this scale and scope. This session is not to be missed!

Speakers: Loreen Bohannon, Monitor Engineer, Lizzo; Danielle Edwards, Lighting Director, Maren Morris (Formerly Lizzo)

InfoComm 2020 Day 3—Thursday, June 18

Finding Opportunity in Crisis: Taking Your Live Events Business to the Next Level

4:30-5 p.m. EDT

Let's future-gaze, make predictions and find opportunity in what is set to be a new normal. The InfoComm Connected live events schedule ends on a high note with a lively discussion between a seasoned group of live event professionals who share their view on emerging new business models, new ways of engaging with audiences and creating meaningful experiences. It's time to think ahead and this session allows you to do just that.

Speakers: Tom Stimson, Owner/President, The Stimson Group; Heidi Brumbach, CEO, Technisch Creative; Sean Mason, Founder & CEO, Immersive; Anthony Vade, Experience Architect, FMAV

