4 Ways to Strengthen Printer Security (EdTech Magazine)

"Printers aren’t just printers anymore. They are scanners, copiers, fax machines, print servers and more. They may not have the processing power and storage of servers or even a modern smartphone, but their invisible nature and privileged position in networks makes them an ideal entry point and hiding place for malware and hackers. Here are four tips to reduce the risk of compromise."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Don't overlook the importance of printer security on campus. EdTech Magazine's Joel Snyder shares tips to secure printing processes in higher ed, such as embracing a Printing as a Service model to streamline management.