4 keys to being an integrative edtech leader (eCampus News)

"An integrative campus CIO is someone who finds creative ways to bring value to all stakeholders, says the higher-education technology group EDUCAUSE. Or, as Chris Campbell describes this concept, an integrative edtech leader “connects the dots” between various campus departments and their strategic goals with the aid of technology."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The role of a campus CIO is multifaceted. While bringing value to the institution via smart solutions that best serve their school is critical, an integrative CIO must also be able to communicate these opportunities to campus stakeholders and deliver on their promises.