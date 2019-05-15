4 Key Considerations to Scale GPU–Ready Data Centers (EdTech Magazine)

"Universities interested in high–performance computing are investing in graphics processing units, which deliver faster processing times and greater memory bandwidth than traditional central processing units."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution is considering making the leap to high-performance computing, the time is now to start planning your approach to operations and design, re-evaluting subcomponents in your system, accounting for power necessities, checking the robustness of your network, and thinking through management and monitoring.