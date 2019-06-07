3 ways we’re improving student retention (eCampus News)

"What is one of the most critical components of a tuition-dependent university’s bottom line? Student retention. With many institutions grappling with competitive admissions and declining enrollments, retaining students has never been more essential than it is today."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Retention is important for every institution. With enrollments slowing for many schools, it's becoming more and more important to keep students on the path to success. Thankfully, technology can help keep students engaged and incentivized.