3 ways to stay connected when going remote (eCampus News)

"You’ve just made a heroic effort to rapidly transition your course to online delivery in response to a campus closure. It’s important now to take a moment to consider how your students are adapting, and the equity and access issues resulting from this change in delivery."—Source: eCampus News

To best support students during this uncertain time, embracing inclusive learning experiences can help keep everyone connected and overcome barriers to access. eCampus News shares strategies for educators who are open to taking a universal approach.