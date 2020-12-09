3 Ways to Increase Student Engagement in Online Learning (EdTech Magazine)

"For faculty teaching online, one of the most persistent challenges is finding ways to generate the same level of interpersonal interaction possible with students in person. Such engagement is essential for student success."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With the massive shift to remote learning during the pandemic, we've all seen that engagement in online learning is key to keeping students on the path to success. For instructors accustomed to in-person teaching, fostering the same level of connection as their face-to-face courses can be a challenge. This article shares helpful strategies to keep students active and involved despite the distance.