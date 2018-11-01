3 Tips for Winning a 2019 DIGI Award

Each year, the digital signage industry grows. There are more products, more installations, more everything. After all of the effort you're put in to create an innovative product or the perfect user experience, how can you stand out?

Winning a Digital Signage Magazine DIGI Award goes a long way to differentiating your product or install from a crowded market—and puts a spotlight on the hard work that led up to its release.

Each DIGI Awards entry is judged by a secret panel of digital signage professionals (trust us, they're famous in the industry) who will choose the best of the best to win. Winners will be featured on avnetwork.com and in the 2018-2019 Digital Signage Best Practices Guide.

ENTER NOW: https://future.swoogo.com/2019-digi-best-of-show

So, how do you win a DIGI Award? We asked our judges to give you three tips and here they are:

1. Tell Your Story

All entries start with a blank page, but it's how you fill in that page that count. Take the time to give us the details—things that separate your product from others or ways your digital signage installation changed lives. Give us a behind-the-scenes look at how your ideas came to life.

2. Testify

Have a killer quote from the end user about how your install positively impacted their business? Include it!

Have installers who are obsessed with your latest digital signage innovation? Quote them on it!

3. Show Us

We're an industry centered around visuals. Include images that will make our judges go "WOW. That is cool." Whether it's a new product of a national rollout installation, we want to see what you've been up to this year.

There you have it—a little inside information into what goes into choosing a 2019 DIGI Award.

Ready to enter? CLICK HERE.