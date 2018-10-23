5 Reasons to Enter the 2019 DIGI Awards

The entry platform is now officially open for Digital Signage Magazine's 2019 DIGI Awards, recognizing the best digital signage applications and the most innovative new products for the digital signage market.

ENTER NOW: https://future.swoogo.com/2019-digi-best-of-show

Here are five reasons why you need to enter your digital signage installations and innovations.

1. Recognition from an industry-leading publication.

Get recognized by the industry's most authoritative digital signage publication, Digital Signage Magazine.

2. Reach more integrators and stakeholders with a Digital Signage Magazine profile.

Our readers are the best of the best when it comes to digital signage. Whether they're consultants, integrators, experience designers, or technology managers, you want them to know about your capabilities.

3. Set the bar higher with your state-of-the-art digital signage innovations.

You know you're a leader—shouldn't you be shouting it from the rooftops? Let your product or installation set the design standard for others.

4. Show off your industry-defining products.

Do more than a humble brag. Let Digital Signage Magazine readers know why your product is best in class.

5. Demonstrate the impact digital signage has on pro AV technology.

Digital Signage is a part of everyday life. Let the pro AV world know that. Winning entries will be featured on avnetwork.com where systems integrators, consultants, and end users will all admire your handiwork.

Entries are due Nov 15, 2018.