3 reasons access management has a place on campus (eCampus News)

"In an era where technology serves as the connective tissue between people, organizations, and resources, certain truths are increasingly self-evident. Most people today rely on their smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other devices to do their jobs and manage their daily lives. In turn, though, that reliance makes all of these end users more vulnerable to malicious cyber actors."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Think access management isn't important in higher ed? Think again. This article makes a cogent case for its place on every campus.