3 Must-attend AV/IT Industry Panel Discussions in May

Calling all AV/IT managers, directors, consultants, integrators, IT teams, and InfoComm attendees. Below are three sessions coming up on May 23, 24, and 25th that I am sure you will want to attend. If you can't attend each one, sign up for all of them and watch them on demand!

However, I look forward to seeing you during the live panel because attendees like you make the sessions particularly dynamic. You can ask questions and comment throughout the hour for immediate feedback. And we always have some fun along the way.

THREE PANELS YOU’RE NOT GOING TO WANT TO MISS! May 23, 24, and 25

Atlona at 20: A Vision for the Future (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future)

Tuesday, May 23 at 2:00 p.m. ET - Register Now! (opens in new tab)

Atlona at 20: A Vision for the Future (opens in new tab)

Join us for an exciting webinar featuring executives from Atlona and Panduit. Atlona, a leading provider of AV distribution and control solutions, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Get the inside track about Atlona's product roadmap that includes innovative new solutions for education and corporate environments. During the webinar, you'll hear from Atlona executives discuss Atlona from the Silicon Valley to the world, its AV product roadmap. The role Atlona’s parent company Panduit provides the resources to grow and help keep customers at the forefront.

Reimagining the Workplace: Collaboration to Displays and More (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future)



Wednesday, May 24 at 2:00 p.m. ET _ REGISTER NOW! (opens in new tab)

Reimagining the Workplace: Collaboration to Displays and More (opens in new tab)

An architect from HOK who has designed more than 900,000 square feet of innovative, agile space that encourages collaboration and inspires productivity joins us as our guest speaker as we explore the new-era workplace. Are the open plan and the huddle room a thing of the past? We call BS on some of the knee-jerk reactions being discussed and take a 360-degree look at the new-era workplace. We first discuss the human factor and how staff wants to engage in the office and remotely. From furniture to technology solutions, our panel explores what did and did not work during the past couple of years and how to plan for a productive environment that includes a hybrid workforce.

(Image credit: Future)

Thursday, May 25 at 2:00 p.m. ET - REGISTER NOW! (opens in new tab)

Roundtable: Is Nureva’s Microphone Mist Technology Just Marketing Fluff? (opens in new tab)

Nureva describes its Microphone Mist technology as filling a room with thousands of invisible, virtual microphone bubbles to deliver full room pickup and greatly simplify the task of getting pro AV performance in larger spaces. Sound like a bunch of marketing fluff? Find out for yourself in this deep dive with Nureva experts and a customer who has standardized on this technology. Learn about the differences between beamforming and Microphone Mist technology and how to easily scale remote collaboration capabilities. Receive a live demonstration of Microphone Mist technology in action. Bring your questions!