3 Home Electronics on Cindy's Christmas Wish List

For me, landing in the electronics industry was destiny. I went to my first Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2000 and talk about a kid in a candy store. As a member of the press, I attend many product briefings before the official launch. Of course, I am thinking of my readers first, but something clicks when I see a product that would be perfect in my home.

Light Dawns

(Image credit: Lutron)

Before the CEDIA Expo in August, I was a judge for the Lutron Excellence Awards. It was then that I saw a demo of Lutron's Luxury Experience App, which officially launched in November 2023. Seeing this was the proverbial "light dawns" moment. The effects of lighting in a room are hard to explain. You can say "warm light" or "dining scene," and you can kind of imagine what it will look like in your environment, but it's not enough to convince you to make a purchase. Imagine no more.

One of the hardest things to imagine is the impact shading will have in your room because you need to decide what "openness" will be best for your environment. What? Don't worry; the Lutron Luxury Experience App demonstrates every shading option using photos of your room.

And then there's KETRA, oh KETRA. I'm all about color temperature, and brightness for the time of day, task, mood, and environment. KETRA is brilliant and will adjust all of these throughout the day. And you don't have to guess what it will look like in your home because the app will simulate it. Yes, Santa, KETRA is on my wish list.

If you're even curious about the effects of any lighting scenario in your home, the Lutron Luxury Experience App will amaze you.

Contact a Lutron rep to get this app if you are an installer. If you are a homeowner, contact a Lutron dealer in your area to show you the experience in your home. This is a game-changer.

A Breath of Fresh Air

(Image credit: Sharp)

In 2018, I purchased a Sharp Plasmacluster Air Purifier for my bedroom. I set it up right next to my dog's bed, three feet from my pillow (Yes, I know.). But I felt an immediate relief, and I could breathe more easily. How great is that?

2023 has been particularly rainy in the Northeast. Since putting on the storm windows and closing up my house for the winter, I've felt stuffy in my home office. It's a large room open to the living room on the first floor.

So, Santa, I've made this one super easy. Please deliver the Sharp Smart Plasmacluster Ion Air Purifier with True HEPA + Humidifier for Large Rooms (model KCP70UW).

42-inches of High-quality Imagery

Santa, I will give you three choices because I would be happy with any of these. My colleagues at Residential Systems and TechRadar provided some deets and reviews.

My home office is large, and I spend an inordinate amount of time here. It's a great setup, and during the week, my husband and I will eat dinner on the big layout table where there is also a 42-inch TV at one end.

Several years ago, when I was shopping for a 42-inch TV, I was surprised that I couldn't find one with the image quality I was used to on my 55- and 65-inch TVs (Yes, we have four TVs for two people). I asked a friend who works for a TV manufacturer, and he said that 42-inch TVs weren't the sweet spot for high quality because people didn't want to spend the money on a display for their kitchen.

Fortunately, things have changed, and it's time for an upgrade. There are a couple of things to keep in mind: It needs to be between 40- 43-inches; The image quality is paramount; It must stand up to a bright room.

(Image credit: LG)

LG's Class C3 Series OLED is LG's mid-range OLED TV from its 2023 line-up—and is the model that should be the most popular this year, as the full LG C3 review explains. More affordable than the LG G3 OLED TV, but with better picture quality and connectivity than the LG B3, it's the sweet spot.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90C series of TVs offers high brightness and impressive all-around video performance. And while it doesn't hit the same performance heights as the company's flagship QN95 series, it's a good deal less expensive while checking off many of the same boxes from a features standpoint. With its anti-glare screen, the QN90C is a great option for daytime sports viewing, and its comprehensive gaming support also makes it a perfect choice for console- or cloud-based gaming.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony BRAVIA XR A90K is powered by Cognitive Processor XR, the unique XR Backlight Master Drive controls Sony's latest-generation Mini LED backlight in the Z9K and X95K series for what the company said is, "incredible brightness. Enjoy an unprecedented dynamic range with incredibly dazzling lights and deep blacks, as well as beautifully natural mid tones with almost no flare or halos around highlights.”

Santa Will Earn a Bonus

Santa, as you've gathered, color gamut, resolution, and overall image quality are essential to me. I would be grateful if you could find a KVM that would serve the following requirements.

I have a Mac Studio and a MacBook Pro that I want to be able to switch back and forth to my 27-inch (5120 × 2880) Apple Studio Display. I don't want to lose any resolution by going through a switcher, and I need a high refresh rate for editing videos.